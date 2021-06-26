Marilyn Manson to Surrender Over Arrest Warrant

✖

Marilyn Manson is expected to surrender himself to authorities in New Hampshire over an arrest warrant stemming from a 2019 incident in which the singer allegedly spat in the face of a videographer at one of his concerts. Manson will report to the Los Angeles police department as part of an agreement his attorney negotiated with New Hampshire officials. However, it remains unclear as to when that will happen.

As previously reported, Manson is being charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault for the altercation. The videographer was hired through the venue to record the show and connect to the large screen at the stadium, so the incident was shown to the entire arena. The man who was spat on didn't attain any injuries, but police won't let this slide since it was deemed "unprivileged physical contact."

The move serves as what appears to be Manson's first attempt to respond to the warrant. Police previously claimed the controversial singer and his team knew about the warrant for quite awhile, but had made no attempts to "return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges." Though, his legal team asserts that they have been in contact with Gilford police since the warrant was issued in 2019. According to Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee, the charges carry a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a maximum fine of $2,000.

Manson is already facing some serious legal problems with some of the former women in his life. At the moment, his ex-assistant Ashley Walters has levied a lawsuit against the rock star. She alleges that during her time working for Manson, she was subjected to various instances of abuse and says he would often make disturbing comments to her regarding his sex-life and abusive tendencies like getting away with raping multiple women and telling her he wanted to kill some of the women he was seeing. His former partner Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco has also filed a separate lawsuit against Manson. She claims she was the victim of various druggings, she was tortured, and sexually assaulted during her time with him. The news all comes after multiple women, starting with Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, came forward accusing him of sexual abuse.