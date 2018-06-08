Mariah Carey’s Son Spent $5,000, Ordered Dog Online

Mariah Carey needs to update the parental controls on her tablets after her son Moroccan once spent $5,000 on Amazon and bought a dog online.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, the singer said her 7-year-old son is a “technological genius.”

“I have to control them with iPads because literally he charged $5,000 on Amazon. Yeah, he did,” Carey told a befuddled Kimmel.

Nick Cannon, Moroccan’s father and Carey’s ex-husband, was no help. One night, they ordered a dog together, and Cannon was surprised to learn one was waiting for him to pick it up.

“The other night apparently he was with Nick and he ordered a dog,” Carey explained. “They called him and they were like, ‘Your dog is ready.’ And he was like, ‘I didn’t order any damn dog!’”

Did Cannon take the dog? Nope. The dog was cancelled.

“The dog’s been cancelled,” Carey told Kimmel. “We have dogs, we have pets, they have fish!”

When they are not using their parents’ credit cards for exorbitant purchases, Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe are working with their famous mom to craft songs of their own.

“They actually recorded a song. No one’s heard it yet. They’re definitely talented. They’re very unique kids and they’re super smart,” Carey said. “I wrote the song but my daughter was like, ‘I really need to get back in the studio!’ and I’m like, ‘Are you me?’”

Carey said she was not sure if the song would ever be heard by the public, unless Cannon approves.

Carey was on Kimmel to promote her upcoming Las Vegas show, which will have more fan-favorites than just the #1 hits like her previous one. In fact, Carey said she will try to poll fans to find out what songs they would like to hear. She will even take audience requests.

Kimmel also asked Carey if it was true she told Lionel Richie not to be a judge on American Idol.

“If I didn’t, I should have,” Carey replied. “No. I’m sorry. I don’t know. Why is he doing it? Is it going well for him?”

Carey later stopped Kimmel while he was telling his audience the start date for her Vegas show to clarify what she meant.

“I wasn’t saying that Lionel wouldn’t be a great judge,” Carey said. “I was just saying I didn’t have the world’s best experience.”

“Oh, I think everybody got that,” Kimmel said, before asking what was the worst part about her infamous Idol experience.

“It was a bleak experience,” Carey said. “We don’t have to go back there, but there were some good hairstyles.”

Carey infamously judged on American Idol‘s season 12 in 2013, alongside Nicki Minaj, Randy Jackson and Keith Urban. Minaj and Carey frequently clashed and left the show after just one season.

Carey’s new Vegas show, The Butterfly Returns, starts on July 5 at Caesars Palace.