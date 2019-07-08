Mariah Carey Won the Bottle Cap Challenge Using Only Her Voice

Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to take part in the Bottle Cap Challenge that is sweeping the internet — and hers has by far been the most impressive. The songstress took to Instagram to share her own spin on the internet sensation, managing to remove the bottle’s cap without kicking it — or even touching it at all.

View this post on Instagram Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 7, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

In the video, Carey, 49, fakes a spin kick before successfully hitting one of her famous high notes, which knocks the loose bottle cap clear off the bottleneck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carey’s fans took to the comments section of the post to celebrate the victory along with her.

“This is what they call a win,” model and actress Ruby Rose said.

“You win hands down,” wrote Rita Ora.

“Hilarious!!!!” said Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

“Ahahaha this is why you’re the greatest!” wrote Jordin Sparks.

“The best one hands down!!!” said Dinah Jane.

“You are the greatest,” said Jameela Jamil.

After just 24 hours online, the video has racked up more than 3 million views.

Other celebrities to try their hand at the Bottle Cap Challenge are Justin Bieber, who called out Tom Cruise for the second time in a month, Blake Shelton, Ellie Goulding, John Mayer and Jason Statham. The challenge seems to have started in June 2019, and according to The New York Times, it was likely initiated by MMA fighters. It’s unclear who became the first to attempt the challenge, but it may have been a Taekwondo champion named Farabi Davletchin. People who accept the challenge must untwist a bottle cap from a bottle with a single spin kick, without moving or knocking over the bottle itself.

Most participants post their videos in slow motion, making their feat seem all the more impressive.

Bieber, who jokingly challenged Cruise to a UFC fight last month, nominated the Mission Impossible star and wife Hailey Baldwin after his successful swipe over the weekend.

“This could be Tom Cruise’s head,” Bieber said in the clip before doing a spin kick to send the cap soaring. “I nominate Tom cruise and Hailey Bieber,” he captioned the video.

Photo credit: Scott Barbour / Stringer / Getty