Mariah Carey Slammed by Ex-Manager as a ‘Trainwreck’ and Addict

Mariah Carey is a “train wreck” who is “addicted to alcohol, prescription pills and marijuana,” according to the lawyer representing her former manager.

Earlier Monday, The Blast reported Stella Bulochnikov began taking steps to sue Carey for violating the U.S. Civil Rights and and the Fair Employment and Housing Act. Bulochnikov already filed a summons in a New York court on Friday, six months after she stopped working for Carey. Bulochnikov worked for Carey for nearly three years, and negotiated Carey’s Las Vegas residency deal.

According to The Blast, Bulochnikov’s documents were filed by New York litigators Martin P. Russo and Marlen Kruzhkov. She also hired Pierce O’Donnell and Bert Fields, two attorneys who have handled their fair share of cases with A-list clients.

O’Donnell told The Blast that Bulochnikov was fired while still under contract. The attorney described Carey as a “train wreck” and claims she owes Bulochnikov millions of dollars in unpaid commissions. She was also entitled to half of the works produced by a production company she started with Carey.

O’Donnell says the lawsuit could be a “blockbuster expose” into Carey’s life if the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer does not settle.

The legal battle comes a week after Carey told PEOPLE she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001. O’Donnell called that “a big lie,” telling The Blast that “the reason that she is in the position she is in now is she refused to take her medication.”

“She is addicted to alcohol, prescription pills, and marijuana,” the attorney said.

He claims that Carey was “stoned out of her mind” during her 2016 New Year’s Eve meltdown.

“Stella pled with Mariah to get sober and she refused,” O’Donnell told The Blast. “Stella then became her constant guardian and protector.”

O’Donnell claims his client is the reason for Carey’s career revival.

“What did she get in return for her success as a manager and protector? Being summarily discharged,” O’Donnell said. “This injustice will NOT go without sanctions.”

A rep for Carey called the claim “frivolous and baseless,” adding that they will “defend against it vigorously and successfully.”

On April 11, Carey opened up about her battle with bipolar disorder.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” the singer told PEOPLE. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”