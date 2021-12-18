Mariah Carey Reveals She Reached out to Britney Spears During Conservatorship Struggle

Throughout the latest phase of her conservatorship battle, many celebrities have offered words of support to Britney Spears. The latest Is Mariah Carey, who explained to NME that she reached out to the “Circus” about her conservatorship struggles. “I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific,” Carey said. “So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.’”

According to Carey, she was inspired by Prince, who reached out to her in a similar way when she was at one of her lowest moments. “I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours,” Carey shared. “He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up—which it is. You’ve got to be a giving person. It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

With her newfound freedom, Spears has been going off on social media over people who have wronged her in the past, so it’s good that Carey has stayed on her good side. Spears published a lengthy statement on Instagram Monday, taking aim at Diane Sawyer over her infamous 2003 interview with the pop star. Spears also said she “hated” her last touring schedule and might never perform on the road again. The post came a month after Spears’ 13-year conservatorship finally ended. Spears later deleted the post, although PEOPLE published screenshots of her comments.

In the post, Spears said her manager allowed Sawyer to do the interview, which included a surprising question about Spears’ shopping habits. “When did I have a problem with shopping??? When I never left my apartment??? Something I never shared when I had that big breakup years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterwards… I never spoke to anyone for a very long time… I was in shock,” she wrote, referring to her split from Justin Timberlake.

Spears called it “pretty lame” that her father Jamie Spears and three other men showed up at her door when she could “hardly speak.” Two days later, “they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… They forced me to talk!!! I was a baby… I was almost 22 and didn’t understand… bit I f-ing know now!!!” At this point, Spears included an emoji flipping the middle finger.

“She said ‘a woman or a girl’… I would like to stay now, ‘Ma’am, I’m a Catholic slut!!!’” Spears continued, referring to one of the questions Sawyer asked her. “‘You wanna join me at a mass and I can serve your husband my certificate on shopping for anonymous players???’ I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white a-.”