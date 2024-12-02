Meghan Trainor Reveals She Got ‘Too Much Botox’

Meghan Trainor “cannot smile” after getting “too much Botox.”

The 30-year-old “All About That Bass” singer opened up about her cosmetic regrets on the Nov. 20 episode of her Workin’ on Upgrades podcast, telling brother Ryan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara that she “messed up” and went a little overboard. “I got too much Botox and I need help,” Meghan said with a laugh. “I messed up.”

After getting Botox “a handful of times” on her forehead, the “Mother” singer revealed she also took the step of getting filler injected into her upper lip, which ended up being another regret.

“Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip,” Meghan said. “And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true.”

After those cosmetic injections, the “Made You Look” artist said she “cannot smile anymore,” looking at the camera and grinning as she lamented that was “as big as [she] can smile.” Meghan’s brother agreed, recalling a recent shopping trip with his sister that included some brutal honesty on his part. “Bro, you can’t smile,” he remembered telling her. “My inside thoughts became my outside thoughts.”

Meghan agreed, “And now, I can’t unsee it. And everywhere I go I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try.” Showing a photo of herself holding a dog from her visit to a dog shelter, she joked, “I don’t look happy. I look like I smelled someone’s fart,” adding, “Somebody help me!”

When the Grammy winner first tried Botox, she remembered being told she looked “rested,” so when she got back from her recent tour, she decided to get more injections. Now, Meghan said she’s learned not to “try everything.”

Her negative experience with Botox and filler isn’t scaring the “Dear Future Husband” singer away from her plans to undergo a breast augmentation after welcoming sons Riley, 3, and Barry, 1, with Sabara, 32. When it comes to her decision, Meghan said she wants to go under the knife “because my mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then full of milk and now they’re empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small. I’ve lost some weight and I have sags on, just like saggy sacks as boobs.”

“I have wanted this my whole life. So I’m going to have boobies that don’t look at the floor and it’s going to be huge,” she added, saying that while her new breasts will be “tiny” the procedure will be “huge for my confidence.”