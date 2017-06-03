Mariah Carey Packs On The PDA With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey has reignited the flame with her 34-year-old boytoy Bryan Tanaka. The pair were spotted packing on the PDA in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 47-year-old singer was seen at hotspot Mastro’s Steakhouse on Friday with her beau. The songstress was seen clutching her lover’s hand and the singer couldn’t keep the grin off her face as they left the upmarket eatery.

Mariah clad her famous curves in a plunging black dress, and accentuated her waist with a belt. She carried her belongings in a red croc skin handbag, and giggled as she snuggled up to Bryan.

Styling her long, blonde hair into beachy waves, the diva went for all-out glamour with a pair of false eyelashes and pink lipstick.

Bryan opted for a sartorially-forward outfit of wax finish khaki trousers with heavy black trainers and a black top.

Mariah and Bryan were first linked in November of 2016, shortly after she called off her engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer. However the couple split in April, with reports saying that a “disgruntled employee” may have sabotaged the relationship.

The reconciliation however comes amid rumors a romance was back on the cards with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, who she was spotted with as they celebrated the sixth birthday of their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

