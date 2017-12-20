Mariah Carey Fan Calls Cops After Alleged Attack by Bodyguard

A Mariah Carey fan says that her bodyguard attacked him after a show for filming an altercation between security and another fan.

Yaniv Elharar was at the Mariah Carey concert at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday. He told reporters at TMZ that after the show, he was recording security as they tussled with another audience member in the auditorium, when a security guard ran up and slapped his phone out of his hand.

Elharar says he was punched at least twice in the chest and ribs. He sent photos of his bruises to TMZ, which also show an angry looking welt on his face, just below his eye.

Today, Elharar posted the video he says he was making when the alleged assault began.

According to Elharar, he ended up in the emergency room as a result of the altercation. He wrote that he was treated for “high blood pressure and a contusion,” adding “I am emotionally physically and spiritually Traumatized.” He included the hashtags #ArrestTheBodyGuard and #IDeserveAnApologyFromMariah.

Police told reporters that they’re investigating Elharar’s claims, and the potential charge would be misdemeanor battery. Mariah Carey and her team have yet to comment on the story.

Elharar’s claims come on the same day that Carey announced she’d be postponing her international tour and cancelling some dates in 2018, to the disappointment of many fans. Carey has had an erratic performance schedule since mid-November, when a flu turned into a bronchial infection which hampered her ability to perform.