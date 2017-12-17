Marc Summers Saves ‘Double Dare’ Tapes in California Wildfire

TV producer and host Marc Summers posted a frightening video on Instagram yesterday, showing the flames encroaching on his neighborhood in Santa Barbara.

Summers noted the high winds, which are driving the flames and causing the fire to spread so rapidly. According to him, firefighters are retreating from his area.

Summers spoke with reporters at TMZ, saying he and his family were evacuated this weekend. He said they were prepared for the eventuality, having packed up their valuables about a week ago. Summers says they took with them all their valuables — including jewelry and legal documents — as well as keepsakes, such as photo albums, and about a thousand tapes of Summers’ TV appearances.

Summers is known for shows like Unwrapped on the Food Network. He’s an executive producer on Restaurant Impossible. But his most recognizable role for many viewers is his time as the host on Nickelodeon‘s Double Dare. Summers confirmed that he had saved countless tapes of the old game show for kids, and converted many to DVD. He took them with him when fleeing his home, not knowing if he’d ever see it again.

The wildfire, now known as Thomas Fire, has torched over 400 square miles of southern California. Pictures and videos from the scene are taking over social media, and many familiar faces from Hollywood are losing their homes.

Summers says he’s hopeful their neighborhood will be declared safe by Wednesday.