Major Update on Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Relationship

✖

With the news that the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William is as bad as it's ever been, the Royal Family is working to refocus the narrative on potential peace between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. According to Us Weekly, the birth of Lilibet has been a source of healing for the sisters-in-law. "Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship," an insider told the tabloid. "The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit."

During her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle addressed the tension between herself and Middleton. "If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me," Markle said, strongly implying that any conflict was exacerbated by the British press. Markle also addressed the rumor that she made Middleton cry before her wedding, claiming that the reverse actually happened.

"The reverse happened. … A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings," the former Suits actress explained. "It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing."

A source previously told Us Weekly revealed that the two women were never best friends, but that the tension between the Sussexes and the Firm made the relationship more difficult. "They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William," the insider explained. "Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly."