Major Update on Hayden Panettiere Death Investigation

A little over two months after Hayden Panettiere died at the age of 36, law enforcement has shared a new update on the investigation into her death.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Sgt. Diana Munoz of the Greenville Police Department in Greenville, South Carolina, confirmed the investigation into the late actress’ death has been completed. Her death was declared accidental.

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Panettiere suddenly died on Aug. 16 after her on/off boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach discovered her unconscious in the Airbnb she was staying at.

Although the brothers and first responders attempted to resuscitate her, Panetieere was declared dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced on Sept. 22 that Panetierre’s cause of death was the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.

Panettiere’s reps addressed the investigation into her death by telling PEOPLE, “Recent reports attributed to unnamed sources are unverified hearsay and have attributed to conflicting information that continues to circulate. While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold. The answers we are all seeking will come.”

Along with local law enforcement, it was reported that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined the investigation into Panettiere’s death. Sources previously shared that the agency conducted a search through her home for illicit drugs less than two weeks after her death.

No one, including Hickerson and his brother, has been charged in connection with Panettiere’s death.

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