The 63-year-old comedian known for his roles in the Major League film franchise and for his work with comedy groups Tunnels and Yaen, Takaaki Ishibashi, has found himself in hot water after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Japanese comedian put out a written apology last week, after a woman accused him of exposing his genitals to her at a company dinner over a decade ago.

“To be honest, I don’t remember the details of what happened there, probably because I was drinking quite heavily. It’s possible that I got carried away due to my own shortcomings,” the statement said in a translation. “I would like to sincerely apologize to the woman who was present at the event for any discomfort she may have experienced.”

On April 3, the comedian announced through his official page on YouTube that he was diagnosed with early-stage esophageal cancer, and that he would need to take a break from the entertainment world for the time being. Ishibashi was later hospitalized and learned he also had pharyngeal cancer, and recently had surgery to treat the condition.

“I would like to deeply apologize for the inconvenience and trouble I have caused due to my personal matter,” the statement said. “I would like to sincerely apologize to the woman who was present at the event for any discomfort she may have experienced. If possible, I would like to meet you in person after I recover and apologize to you.”