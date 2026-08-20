Major Country Star Surprises Facebook Marketplace Seller When He Shows up to Buy Guitar

Riley Green proved he is willing to do some shopping the old-fashioned way — even when the item comes from Facebook Marketplace.

The country singer recently found a guitar he wanted on the online marketplace and decided to meet the seller himself rather than send someone else to pick it up.

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The instrument was a J-45, a classic acoustic guitar model that apparently caught Green’s attention. After arranging a meeting with the seller, Green showed up in person and surprised the man when he realized who was there to make the purchase.

The seller, who appears to be connected to a soft-wash company in Panama City Beach, Florida, shared his reaction on Facebook to the unexpected celebrity encounter online.

“Didn’t really wanna sell this girl, but thought i would throw it on marketplace,” he wrote. “When i got to the place that i agreed-upon meeting spot, it turned out to be Riley Green himself who was interested in buying it.”

The seller said Green could have easily sent someone else to collect the guitar but instead chose to meet him and inspect the instrument himself.

“When i seen that he was the one buying it, well it made selling it feel a little better!” he continued.

The seller also expressed hope that Green will put the guitar to good use.

“I hope to see him throwing them pic marks on her soon,” he wrote, adding that he expects to buy another J-45 in the future.

The low-key purchase comes as Green is spending much of 2026 performing across the country. His Cowboy As It Gets Tour is his biggest headlining tour to date, with dates continuing into the fall.

Randy Houser, Kashus Culpepper and Hannah McFarland are among the artists scheduled to join Green on select dates.

Green is also preparing for the release of his fourth studio album, That’s Just Me, which is scheduled to arrive Sept. 18. The album includes “Imagine That,” which was released in July.

His career is also expanding beyond music. Green is set to make his debut as a coach on Season 30 of NBC’s The Voice, which premieres Sept. 21.