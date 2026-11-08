Major ‘Breaking Bad’ Star’s Wife Recently Filed for Divorce

The wife of Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris has filed for divorce after more than two decades of marriage.

Per court records obtained by TMZ, the actor’s estranged wife, Bridget Norris, filed to end the marriage in Riverside County, California, in 2025. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split.

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Dean Norris (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Bridget listed the marriage date as Oct. 27, 2001, and the date of separation as Jan. 15, 2025. The couple has five children, including the minors Zoe, 17, and Dean, 16.

In the filing, Bridget requested joint legal and physical custody of the minor children. She also sought spousal support and asked the court to determine her and Dean’s rights to any property acquired during the marriage.

Dean already responded to the filing. However, nearly two years after the date of separation, the couple has not officially finalized their split.

Court documents further revealed that Dean and Bridget have faced financial struggles in recent years. They are in the middle of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their Temecula, California-located restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe.

The actor and his wife acquired the restaurant in 2022. However, the documents revealed a $1 million decline in gross revenue from 2024 to 2025. The restaurant now has $100,000 to $500,000 in assets but $1 million and $10 million in liabilities.