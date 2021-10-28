Mahershala Ali Mourns Devastating Death in His Family

Moonlight star Mahershala Ali is grieving the death of his beloved cousin. Ali’s cousin, Princess Rochelle Littleton, recently passed away. The prolific actor shared the news in an Instagram post featuring a photo of him and another two other family members as children, with one giving Ali a peck on the cheek. “She gave us so much love – Rest Peacefully Cuz [sic],” he captioned the photo. In another photo in the same post, Littleton and Ali hug one another closely.

Like her cousin, Littleton had her own successful career. According to her online obituary, Littleton knew from the start she wanted a career in the performing arts. She exhibited talents in music, dance, and creative arts. Among many other highlights, she was a cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers.

As a teenager, she began incorporating faith into her journey, serving on her Church’s dance ministry. She was choreographed for other ministry teams in L.A. and North Carolina. After high school, she joined the San Francisco 49’ers cheerleading dance team, where she remained for several years. Littleton also loved fashion and hair and worked as a model.

From her Instagram page, it also appears that Littleton was an owner of a vegan-based skincare line. The brand, Arbonne, also offers makeup and lifestyle products and tips. She proudly boasted that she lived a plant-based lifestyle. Her page also boasts a love of travel, with photos of her on international islands and sharing photos from a Balcony in Paris, France. Littleton isis survived by her mother, beloved family members, and friends.

In Feb 2019, Littleton shared her support of Ali as he prepared for awards season, including the Oscars. “This journey has been years in the making and I couldn’t be more proud of ya cuzzo @mahershalaali. Best wishes on your big night,” she captioned a photo of Ali on Instagram. Ali responded to the post with several heart emojis.