Madonna's Son Rocco Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Sister Lourdes at Fashion Show

Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie stepped out for a rare public appearance to support sister Lourdes Leon as she walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week. The "Material Girl" singer's 21-year-old son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie was the spitting image of his father as he posed for photos with his sister backstage at the Marine Serre show on June 25 in Paris, France.

In the photos, Ritchie looks stylish in a camel-colored suit and fashionable pin-striped shirt, while his sister flips off the camera wearing a black crop top, matching low-rise pants, a sweater and edgy wrap-around shades as they hang out backstage.

(Photo: JULIEN HEKIMIAN / Getty Images)

Ritchie also was spotted sitting in the front row to cheer on his sister, the 25-year-old daughter of Madonna and her ex, actor Carlos Leon. Madonna is also mother to four adopted children, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 16, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere. It's rare that her kids are seen all together, but Leon revealed in an October 2021 profile for Interview that she has a close relationship with her siblings, even if they don't always get along.

"It's funny, the only siblings that I ever really argue with are the boys. They're just little a-holes sometimes," the model revealed of being the oldest child in her family. "A 15- or 20-year-old brother? Come on. Obviously, we're going to fight. But Mercy and I have never, ever fought about anything," she continued, adding of her now 16-year-old sister, "She's always had my back and I've always tried to be the best big sister I can be for her. It's harder with the twins, because I don't live at the house anymore."

"It's hard for 8-year-old girls to give that kind of emotional support," Leon added of twin sisters Stella and Estere, now 9. "But Mercy is. I try not to cry in front of the twins, but I'm a crybaby so it definitely happens. Rocco is very caring and concerned about my well-being, and that's such a nice feeling."