Madonna's Son David Banda Rocks a Silk Dress in New Video

Madonna's 15-year-old son David Banda is following in his mother's trendsetting footsteps, rocking a white, silk Mae Couture dress around the house Sunday in a video the 62-year-old musical icon shared proudly to Instagram. "Confidence is everything," she captioned the video, which shows David modeling around the house in the chic white dress accessorized with trendy black rectangular sunglasses.

"I low-key like wearing... like, it's so freeing, you know what I mean?" David shares in the video, stretching out his legs in the video that's interspersed with modeling shots of the teen. Madonna's famous friends were quick to note how easily he took to striking a pose, with Debi Mazar even comparing him to Naomi Campbell. "Omg I Love him. Look out @naomi," she commented on the video. Kelly Ripa also commented a number of star emojis on the post, celebrating the stunning display.

Madonna adopted David from Malawi in October 2006, adding him to the family alongside daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon, as well as son Rocco Ritchie, 20, whom she shared with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, 52. The singer also adopted daughter Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twins Stella and Estere from Malawi.

In 2019, the "Material Girl" artist told British Vogue that David was the child she raised who was most like her, especially because of the "focus and determination" he has. "I'm pretty sure he got it from me," she continued. "He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let's see what happens – it's still early days for everyone."

In 2019, Madonna opened up about being a mother on the TODAY show, explaining that having children reminded her "how precious time is," as well as "how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way and really you have to be ready for anything." She continued at the time that while people always say they learn from their children, it's been true in her experience: "First and foremost, they teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself because they're always there to throw a wrench into the works. Self-obsession [is] not allowed with children," she shared at the time.

The more children she's added to the family, the better a mother she's become. Asked if she would think about bringing another child into the home, she answered, "Not right this second, but never say never. Seven is a lucky number. And a psychic did tell me once that I'm going to have seven children. So, who knows?"