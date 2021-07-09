Madonna Supports Britney Spears With Bold Statement: 'Death to the Greedy Patriarchy'

✖

Madonna is the latest celebrity to speak out in support of Britney Spears following Spears' appearance in court last month, posting a throwback photo on her Instagram Story on Thursday night of herself wearing a t-shirt with Spears' name on it.

"Give this woman her life back," Madonna's message began. "Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!" Spears and Madonna have worked together multiple times in the past, including their infamous 2003 MTV VMAs performance where they shared a kiss on stage. Madonna also joined Spears on her song "Me Against the Music."

Other musicians who have supported Spears include Mariah Carey, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Iggy Azalea, Dionne Warwick, Cher, Missy Elliott and Christina Aguilera, who wrote in a series of tweets that "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable," she continued. "The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly."

Following Spears' court appearance, Carey tweeted, "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong." Halsey wrote, "Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today."

Cher also used Twitter to add, "SAW THE ABSOLUTE POWER A CONSEVATOR HAS OVER PERSON THEY WERE MEANT 2 PROTECT. IT WAS ONE OF THE MOST EXCRUCIATING, HEARTBREAKING EPISODES IVE BEEN A PART OF. DONT BE FOOLED BY THE WORD 'CONSERVATOR' !! LOOK INTO WAYS THEY CAN B PAID.BRITNEY WAS A PRISONER [cash cow emojis] & TOTALLY LUCID."

Elliott shared a photo of Spears on the platform and wrote, "I pray that you get CONTROL over your life again and find PEACE and regain STRENGTH With all that you have endured. Britney just know that YOU ARE LOVED Prayers up."

Cyrus shouted out the pop star during a Fourth of July concert, Azalea detailed her time working with Spears on their 2015 collaboration "Pretty Girls" and Warwick posted a video to Twitter in which she described Spears' conservatorship as "13 years of bondage."

"Give her back her rights. Give her back her life. Set her free," she said. "Britney, I feel your pain, baby. And I totally agree. Enough. It is enough. May God continue to bless and smile upon you, and give you the wherewithal and strength to continue to fight for your freedom."