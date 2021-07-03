Iggy Azalea Claims She Witnessed Britney Spears' Dad Carry out Abusive Behavior

✖

Iggy Azalea just made some serious accusations about Britney Spears' dad, Jamie Spears. The rapper is joining the growing number of fans and celebrities voicing their support for Spears following her emotional testimony in her conservatorship case. After the pop legend spoke out in court against her situation in a bombshell hearing last week, the "Fancy" rapper spoke out with her personal experience on the situation. Azalea, 31, collaborated with Spears on the 2015 single "Pretty Girls," and during that time, she "personally witnessed" the alleged abusive behavior Spears described in her testimony.

Shared to Twitter, the statement began with Azalea writing, "It's basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal." The rapper went on to allege that during their 2015 collaboration, she "personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying." Azalea said she saw Spears "restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things," such as "how many sodas she was allowed to drink." She went on to share that Jamie "conveniently" waited until just "moments before" the musicians were set to take the stage at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards to present her with an NDA.

"Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our [Billboard Music Awards] performance when I was backstage in the dressing room and told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage," she claimed. "The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show."

Azalea went on to state that Jamie "has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress." She said Spears "should not be forced to co-exists with that man when she's made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health." She ended the message by saying the conservatorship "is not right at all."

In her emotional testimony last week, Spears told a judge that "this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good." The singer said she was "depressed" and miserable after 13 years of being under the control of others and alleged that she wasn't allowed to remove an IUD from her body to have children with boyfriend Sam Asghari and had been put on lithium against her will. She told the judge, "I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them." Despite the emotional testimony, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion to remove Spears' father from his role as a conservator of his daughter's $60 million estate.