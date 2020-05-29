Madonna Slammed for Insensitive Response to George Floyd's Death

Madonna is getting slammed on Twitter, for what is being seen as an insensitive response to George Floyd's death. In a post on the social media site, Madonna shared a video of her teenage son David dancing to the 1995 Michael Jackson song "They Don't Care About Us."

In the post's caption, she referred to "brutal murder" all over the world, and shared that David was dancing to "honor and pay tribute" to Floyd and his family. She also added that the dance was meant to bring awareness to the "Racism and Discrimination" that happen in the U.S. every day. The post has been receiving a lot of criticism, with many users expressing that this may not have been the right time for a post like this. Scroll down to see the post, and what users are saying about it.