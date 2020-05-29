Madonna Slammed for Insensitive Response to George Floyd's Death
Madonna is getting slammed on Twitter, for what is being seen as an insensitive response to George Floyd's death. In a post on the social media site, Madonna shared a video of her teenage son David dancing to the 1995 Michael Jackson song "They Don't Care About Us."
In the post's caption, she referred to "brutal murder" all over the world, and shared that David was dancing to "honor and pay tribute" to Floyd and his family. She also added that the dance was meant to bring awareness to the "Racism and Discrimination" that happen in the U.S. every day. The post has been receiving a lot of criticism, with many users expressing that this may not have been the right time for a post like this. Scroll down to see the post, and what users are saying about it.
Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1— Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020
There are many things you need to do and this wasn’t one of them.— machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) May 28, 2020
Wow. Racism is gone. Thank you girl.— . (@unbotheredbliss) May 28, 2020
Maybe the worst tweet of all time. “ come dance in the kitchen for racism” is a weird take. To Michael Jackson? And other things.🤣🤣— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 29, 2020
...... pic.twitter.com/TWgUfWyXVv— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) May 28, 2020
Now that Madonna has posted a video of her son dancing racism is over, George Floyd has peace, justice will be served and the riots will stop. This is what everyone was waiting for. Stay tuned for updates from the bathtub.— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 29, 2020
This is trash, and deeply disrespectful.
If you want to actually do something to help combat racism and oppression, donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help pay the bail of protestors in Minneapolis.https://t.co/D0yDUAhtdK— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) May 29, 2020
no disrespect to her or her kid but really what does him dancing do to end racism?— 𝓼𝓷𝓪𝓽𝓬𝓴𝓮𝓭Ⓒ (@naquiaaaa) May 29, 2020
This is worse than that Pepsi can.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) May 29, 2020
You definitely forgot to read the room, sis.— #WineWithChas 🍷 (@chasityscooper) May 28, 2020
I can’t get over this😭, and the dog over in the corner like pic.twitter.com/weRS6DBNOI— ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽BLM🤎 (@_ShaniceCRS) May 28, 2020
Why are you using your black child like this for internet clicks when someone else's black child was actually murdered? Dancing won't end racism. Maybe just donate a lot of money to the GoFundMe for #GeorgeFloyd's family.— Victoria Brownworth #NoMaskNoService (@VABVOX) May 28, 2020
All it took was dancing & a soda pop pic.twitter.com/CLVOGNcm5G— Quintin Quarantino (@DCisChillin) May 28, 2020
