Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He's Seeking Treatment for Drug Abuse, Relying on Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he's been seeking treatment for drug abuse. He made the emotional revelation during a profile for Interview, which was published on Friday. In the article, the rapper told actor Dave Franco, who was conducting the interview, that he's been working to heal through therapy and that he's relying on his girlfriend, Megan Fox, during this difficult time.

“Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art,” Kelly said. “I’m taking steps. I had my first therapy session last Thursday. That’s the first time I ever went, ‘Hey, I need to separate these two people,’ which is Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker. The dichotomy is too intense for me.” Kelly went on to say that he's in the early stages of his treatment, but he believes that the tools that he has been provided with have been "helpful" thus far.

“I’m still kind of ripping my hair out. Why am I not changing overnight? How am I supposed to meditate for 10 minutes when I can’t even sit in my own brain for two minutes without distracting myself by doing something? That’s really hard,” the “Bloody Valentine” rapper explained. “But the commitment to change is inspiring, and I think will reverberate through the universe and definitely through my family.”

During the interview, Kelly detailed the severity of his drug use. He said that he believed that drugs helped him during the creative process and that Adderall, in particular, was a "huge thing" for him. Kelly understood that he had a problem when he couldn't go into the studio or out and about without having taken something. Luckily for the rapper, he has a support system which has been crucial as he seeks treatment. He said that his frequent collaborator Travis Barker has "been huge in the process of grounding" him. Of course, he also has a ton of support from his girlfriend, Fox, whom he has been dating since earlier this year. The rapper added, “When you have a partner, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps."