Luke Perry’s Son, Ex-Wife and Fiancee Spotted Together at Dinner Ahead of Funeral

Members of Luke Perry‘s immediate family, including his ex-wife and fiancee, were seen out to dinner together Friday night in Studio City, California, five days after the Riverdale star’s death.

Click here to see the photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Saturday, TMZ published photos showing Perry’s 21-year-old son Jack with his mother, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, and Perry’s fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer. A young blond woman could be a friend of Perry’s 18-year-old daughter, Sophie. It is not clear if Sophie was at the dinner, as she is not seen in the photos.

The family possibly discussed Perry’s funeral. A source close to the family told Radar Online they want Perry buried “among the stars” at Los Angeles’ Forrest Lawn Cemetery.

“They want to honor him like the icon he is and they are hoping to have a service that will reflect that,” the source said. “In addition, they are really hoping that all of his high-profile celebrity friends are in attendance. Everyone feels like this is what he would really, really want.”

The family insider said they want the funeral to be a “grand sending-off” where fans will have the chance to pay their respects.

“Luke meant so much to his fans and the family is incredibly thankful for the love and support that they have gotten since his passing,” the source added.

Perry suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Five days later, the situation took a turn for the worse and the family reportedly agreed to take him off life support. He was pronounced dead on Monday, March 4 at age 52, with friends and family by his side.

Sharp, Bauer and Perry’s two children with Sharp, Sophie and Jack, were with Perry at the time of his death, his publicist said. Perry was married to Sharp from 1993 to 2003. It is not known how long Perry was engaged to Bauer, 44, as the actor never publicly discussed their relationship. However, she revealed in a statement that they were together for more than 11 years.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heart warming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time,” Bauer told E! News in her first statement on Perry’s death. “The past 11 1/2 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support.”

Bauer added, “We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

Perry’s children also broke their silence on their father’s death. Jack, a professional wrestler, reportedly put his career on hold while the family grieves.

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth,” Jack wrote on Instagram. “I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud… I love you Dad.”

Photo credit: The CW