Luke Perry: ‘Riverdale’ Cast Sends Love and Prayers to Co-Star After Suffering Stroke

Luke Perry is getting endless love from his Riverdale family as he recovers from a stroke.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a “massive” stroke, according to TMZ reports. Perry was transported to a nearby hospital after authorities responded to a call at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

Despite some reports claiming the actor had been placed in a medically induced coma, his rep clarified saying that Perry is under observation at the hospital following the health scare.

Perry currently stars as Fred Andrews on Riverdale, and reports say the CW drama has changed the filming schedule to allow for him to recover.

Many of his Riverdale friends and co-stars took to social media shortly after news broke of his stroke to send him positive messages of support.

Lili Reinhart

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, shared a sweet message for the actor.

“Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery,” she wrote on the post.

Cole Sprouse

Jughead Jones himself also shared an artsy shot of the actor, sending him love.

“Love you bud,” he wrote in the caption.

Skeet Ulrich

Skeet Ulrich, who plays FP Jones on the series shared a playful shot of Perry in the pool.

“Waiting for ya brotha!! Someone has to man the grill for me,” he wrote, adding a bicep and two heart emojis.

Casey Cott

Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on the hit CW drama, shared a photo from a previous press event for the show.

“Love you my brother,” he wrote on the caption of the shot.

Madchen Amick

Amick, who plays matriarch Alice Cooper, also went with a professional shot of herself and Perry for her touching tribute.

“Love you Luke,” she wrote.

Marisol Nichols

Nichols, who stars as Hermione Lodge, once a love interest for Perry’s character, shared a touching selfie with her co-star.

“Thinking of this amazing man. We love you Luke,” she wrote along with a red heart and the prayer hands emoji.

Molly Ringwald

Ringwald, who recurs on Riverdale as Fred’s ex-wife, shared a brief message on Twitter.

Sending my love to Luke Perry. ❤️ — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) February 28, 2019

“Sending my love to Luke Perry,” she wrote, along with a red heart.