Luke Perry: Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Honored’ to Work With ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Costar

Leonardo DiCaprio has joined the chorus of celebrities paying homage to Luke Perry in the wake of the actor’s sudden passing.

Perry passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27 after suffering a stroke in his Los Angeles-area home at the age of 52. According to a report by TMZ, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was ultimately sedated by doctors.

Perry’s final film will be Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. DiCaprio addressed Perry’s passing in a tweet on Monday.

“Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist,” he wrote. “It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

DiCaprio joined a large sect of Twitter users who spent Monday eulogizing Perry. The actor had a wide-ranging and diverse career, with many culturally influential roles. He starred in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the 1990s, and more recently he was known for his role on The CW’s Riverdale.

Outside of the world of melodrama, Perry was known for roles in movies such as in The Fifth Element and 8 Seconds. Over the years, he has worked with many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and they had nothing but nice things to say about him throughout the day on Monday.

“My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family,” tweeted Molly Ringwald.

“Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years,” wrote his 90210 co-star Ian Zierling. “May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”

“The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted ‘Buffy’ to be,” recalled Joss Whedon. “I asked if he’d ever seen ‘Near Dark’ and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.”

Perry’s publicist issued a statement to BuzzFeed News on Monday confirming his passing. He explained that the actor had been surrounded by friends and family at the time of his death, including both of his children, his brother, sister, stepfather, fiancée and ex-wife. He communicated with other friends and colleagues as well.