Luke Perry’s Final Film Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Revealed

Luke Perry’s mysterious role on Quentin Taratino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has finally been revealed.

The late actor, who passed away suddenly in March after suffering a massive stroke, will be seen in the Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio-led film in his last performance set to premiere in July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Film producers David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh told Entertainment Weekly Perry’s character is named Scott Lancer, an actor who stars on one of the shows that fading western television star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) stars in.

“[Luke] brings a very vivid character who is charismatic, and he brings heart to whatever he does. I think that it will be a pleasure for those fans of Luke to see,” the producer said.

McIntosh told the outlet that working with Tarantino was a “bucket list for Luke.” His character is also imagined as an homage to the CBS Western series Lancer, which ran from 1968 to 1970 and featured actor Wayne Maunder as a character names Scott Lancer.

“Luke went in and won that part and deserved that part and owned that part, so it’s really special that was a bucket list that he was able to work with Quentin,” she told the publication. “His performance is amazing and he will be remembered as we release this movie, and his family will celebrate his performance with us.”

Pitt will play the role of Cliff Booth, Rick Dalton’s stunt double. The film also stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, while Al Pacino stars as DiCaprio’s agent. Other cast members include Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant and Scoot McNairy.

Perry died at the age of 52. He best known for his roles as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Fred Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale. The actor’s final episode aired this week, featuring the last scene he filmed before his passing.

DiCaprio paid tribute to Perry after the news of his sudden passing, writing on Twitter, “Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

Perry’s son, Jack, previously revealed how proud his father was about his performance on the film.

“He was so proud of this, and so am I. Always a stud,” Jack wrote, alongside one of the film’s posters featuring star Brad Pitt.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is scheduled to hit theaters on July 26.