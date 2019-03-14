Luke Perry’s Family Will Reportedly Keep His Tennessee Farm

Luke Perry’s Tennessee farm will remain in the family following his March 4 death.

According to Vanleer Mayor Jason Weaver, the Riverdale actor’s children, 18-year-old Sophie and 21-year-old Jack, are hoping to keep Perry’s second home in Vanleer, Tennessee in the family with no intentions to sell it anytime soon, The Blast reports. Sophia and Jack are also reportedly hoping to spend time at the property in the wake of their father’s death.

Purchased in 1994, Perry built a 4,000-square-foot farm on a sprawling 380 acres of land, where he lived part-time when he wasn’t busy filming. Situated in a town of just around 300 people just 50 miles outside of Nashville, the actor would frequently mingle with the locals.

In 2009, he hung out at Titans practice, meeting running backs coach Earnest Byner. In 2014, took the stage at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center to portray Andrew Jackson for the 2014 Hermitage Gala. During the 2010 Nashville Flood, he worked alongside the Music City based nonprofit, Soles 4 Souls, handing out water, shoes, and food to flood victims.

The Ohio-native passed away in early March after having been rushed to California hospital on Feb. 27 after he suffered a massive stroke in his Sherman Oaks home. Although he had been reported to be “responsive and talking” when emergency responders arrived, his condition “deteriorated” during the 9-minute and 46-second drive, and doctors made the decision to sedate him in an effort to allow his brain to heal.

On March 4, just five days after he was admitted to the hospital, the actor’s family made the decision to take him off life support after he failed to show any improvement. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by “his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé (sic) Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

Although it had initially been reported that Perry had been laid to rest in Dickson, Tennessee, Don Carter, the owner of the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson listed on the actor’s death certificate, denied having taken part in the actor’s burial. Both the Dickson Funeral Home & Cremation Center and Spann Funeral Home also denied involvement in handling Perry’s burial.

The Cemetery Office for the City of Dickson also reported that the actor had not been buried at the city’s other cemetery, Dickson Union Cemetery, maintained by the municipality.