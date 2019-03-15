Luke Perry’s ‘90210’ Co-Star Brian Austin Green Defends Not Posting Tribute: ‘Everyone Should Respect Everyone’s Process’

Brian Austin Green broke his silence on his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Luke Perry‘s tragic death.

The actor took to Instagram Stories Thursday to share he would be taping an upcoming episode of his podcast, With Brian Austin Green, in Southern California’s Torrance High School, which served as the backdrop for the series’ West Beverly High.

Green, who had not posted a social media tribute or release a statement regarding Perry’s death, was criticized by followers for promoting his podcast with some of his followers writing, “too soon.”

“I’m not sure how you could do this so soon. I haven’t seen anything from you about his passing, maybe I’ve missed it somewhere. Pretty much everyone else had something to say,” one fan commented, referring to the tributes and statements made by Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty.

Green quickly responded to the fan on the comments section, PEOPLE first reported, writing: “The passing of Like(sic) is terrible. As was said by many, everyone grieves in different ways. If it’s too soon for you to attend what is meant to be a fun night for the fans then you don’t have to. Everyone should respect everyone’s process.”

He also thanked “everyone for sticking up for me but it’s not necessary.”

Perry was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Feb. 27 when paramedics were dispatched to his home in Sherman Oaks, California. His rep confirmed his death at the age of 52 on March 4.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” the statement announcing Perry’s passing read. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

While Green might not have voiced his grief as his other cast members, the actor could be involved in the tribute set to come during the Beverly Hills, 90210 event series coming to FOX this summer.

CBS TV Studios president David Stapf revealed that while Perry “was going to be one of the few who was not going to be in it, because he was committed to Riverdale,” producers plan to find a way to pay tribute to him.

“How we deal with that moving forward is yet to be determined. That’s something the writers are going to have to figure out,” Stapf added.

The series, which is set to feature much of the show’s original cast, is set to premiere this summer on FOX.