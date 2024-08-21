Ludacris Shares How Being a 'Girl Dad' Inspired Knorr's Fast Food Remix Campaign (Exclusive)

When Ludacris isn't performing or acting, he is working on his nutritional lifestyle, and he spoke to PopCulture.com about his newest partnership. The rapper teamed up with food and beverage brand Knorr for a brand new Fast Food Remix campaign that is sure to challenge people to get their flavor, convenience, and easy meals at home instead of at a fast-food chain. This year's Taste Combo remixes home cooking into quick, easy meals, with Ludacris launching a music video and cooking tutorial.

The Fast & Furious star told PopCulture what made him want to team up with Knorr, revealing he wanted to "make sure I'm always leading by example," especially as a "busy parent of four." He continued, "As someone who's been on a health and wellness journey for some time now, I'm passionate about sharing the benefits of home cooking with my friends, fans, and family. Knorr and I share a lot of similar values, like helping people eat healthier and nutritious food. It's actually one of the pillars behind my nonprofit, The Ludacris Foundation, too. That's why teaming up with the brand to create our remastered music video, 'Fast Food Remix feat. Ludacris and Knorr' felt like the perfect partnership for both of us."

As Ludacris mentioned, he and Knorr share the same passion for a healthier and nutritional lifestyle, making the partnership a no-brainer. "As a proud Girl Dad of four, I believe that incorporating a healthier and more nutritional lifestyle into our daily routine is an investment in our future," the rapper explained. "It's extremely important to me to be here for my family, and I fully understand that comes with eating right and being active! Having the opportunity to share this thought process with the world through my platform is a responsibility that I take very seriously."

To help with the campaign, Ludacris also took part in a new commercial – or music video – remixing Black Sheep's "The Choice Is Yours." The choice for the song was pretty easy, as he revealed he and Black Sheep member Andres "Dres" Vargas Titus are friends and are fans of each other's work. "Through our remixed song, 'Fast Food Remix feat. Ludacris and Knorr,' our goal was to inspire people to remix their favorite fast-food combos at home – just because it's made by hand doesn't mean it has to be bland!" Ludacris said. "We decided to remix 'The Choice Is Yours' because it represents the choice we have every day between choosing fast food or a more nutritious home-cooked meal."

(Photo: MullenLowe)

The Knorr partnership is just the latest project that Ludacris has cooked up when it comes to food. He showcased his cooking skills in the Discovery+ series Luda Can't Cook and also appeared in an episode of Top Chef in 2023. Since Ludacris has been spending more time in the kitchen, "whether it's just myself experimenting or making a meal with my family," he feels he's "grown more confident in my at-home cooking skills" over time. He continued, "One of my favorite cooking skills/tips I've learned is that prepping ahead of time is key! With my passion for healthier living constantly growing, I've been finding myself in a better mindset when it comes to making better meal decisions while on the go."