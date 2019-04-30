John Singleton: Ludacris Reveals Photo With Late ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ Director, Leaves Social Media

Ludacris posted a heartfelt farewell to John Singleton on Instagram on Monday after news of the director’s death broke.

Singleton passed away on Monday following a stroke earlier this month. The director was known for many groundbreaking films and blockbuster hits. He worked with Ludacris on 2 Fast 2 Furious years ago, and on Monday, Ludacris revealed that he still had a soft spot for Singleton.

“I honestly can’t even find the words right now,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Singleton. “This one Hurts Bad. Singing off social media for a while.”

Ludacris included three prayer-hand emojis and tagged Singleton’s account in his post. In another post, he used the same combination of tags and emojis alongside a collection of covers from Singleton’s most iconic films.

Word of Singleton’s passing first spread on Monday, and was gradually confirmed by reliable sources. A spokesperson for the family finally verified the news in a statement given to Deadline. They said that Singleton “passed away peacefully at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, surrounded by his family and friends.”

Singleton was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering a stroke while traveling. Early reports said that he was on the mend, but soon his condition began to deteriorate. Many of his celebrity friends and colleagues began to post prayers for Singleton, including Snoop Dogg, Omar Epps and many others.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” read an early statement from Singleton’s family. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

Last week, it was reported that Singleton had fallen into a coma following his stroke. Meanwhile, insiders said that Singleton’s mother, Sheila Ward, was trying to make herself the executor of his estate, but she was getting push-back from Singleton’s daughter, Cleopatra.

“My father is breathing on his own. He is only medically sedated to keep his blood pressure low and allow the vessels in his brain to heal,” she wrote in legal documents obtained by TMZ. “My father responds to stimuli and has even smiled on many occasions.”

In spite of these promising claims, Singleton passed away on Monday, leaving friends, family and fans to grieve for one of the defining voices of a generation.