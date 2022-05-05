Ludacris Backs out of Bonnaroo, 'Fast X' Delays Seemingly to Blame

✖

Ludacris will no longer be performing at Bonnaroo this year. Fans noticed on Wednesday that Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, had been dropped from the festival's line-up. On the official Bonnaroo Instagram account's Story, organizers said the rapper will not be able to take part in Bonnaroo due to his filming schedule. This change is likely due to delays with the upcoming Fast X film, in which Ludacris will reprise his role of Tej Parker.

As of right now, no replacement has been named. It's unclear exactly what prject cause him to drop out of the festival, which will take place in Tennessee from June 16 to June 19. However, it has been speculated that the drama surrounding Fast X may be to blame.

In late April, it was reported that director Justin Lin had decided to take a step back from the film. While Lin, who co-wrote Fast X, will remain as a producer, he will no longer serve as the movie's director. The news came as quite the surprise, as Lin has directed five other films in the Fast & Furious franchise and production was already underway on Fast X. The director announced the news via Instagram, telling fans that "with the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer."

"Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases," Lin's statement continued. "On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family." Amidst his decision to step down, Universal announced that they were pausing production on the main unit (they continued to film the second unit in the United Kingdom).

Lin's replacement has already been named, with Variety reporting that Louis Leterrier has stepped into the role. Leterrier has worked on films such as The Incredible Hulk and the Transporter movies. He reportedly beat out several others for the position and was Universal's first choice for Lin's replacement.