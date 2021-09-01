Bonnaroo Attendees Can Get Free Football Tickets After Festival Canceled Due to Rain

✖

This year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is canceled due to rain in the area, but attendees won't leave empty-handed. On Tuesday, Middle Tennessee State announced that Bonnaroo ticket holders can receive free tickets for its season-opening game against Monmouth this Saturday. All Bonnaroo tickets holders need to do is show their ticket at the box office to receive a reserved seat.

"Our athletic department hurts for our friends in the Middle Tennessee community because of this setback," director of athletics Chris Massaro said. "MTSU has a long history of the university and its alumni supporting Bonnaroo every year, both as guests and in its operation, and we hope that this offer to come to our campus and enjoy some Blue Raider football this Saturday can help those affected make the best out of an unfortunate circumstance."

Middle Tennesee made the announcement right after Bonnaroo announced the event won't happen. It was set to take place from Thursday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 5 in Manchester Tennesee. "We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," the official Twitter account said. "While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that...we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely. We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen..." Bonnaroo's official Twitter account goes on to say that the event will return in June 2022.

In March, Bonnaroo announced the lineup for this year's event. Scheduled to perform were Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tyler The Creator and Nelly just to name a few. And when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bonnaroo team said: "We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival."

Middle Tennesee is looking to get off to a strong start after having a challenging 2020 season. The Blue Raiders finished the year with a 3-6 record while losing all their games at home. Saturday's game will start at 6 p.m. local time and will air on ESPN 3. Middle Tennesee's campus is 36 miles from Bonnarro's location.