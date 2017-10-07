Lovin’ Spoonful’s Jerry Yester Arrested for Heinous Crime

Jerry Yester, best known as one of the members from the American folk rock band, The Lovin’ Spoonful, has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Yester, whose hit “Do You Believe in Magic’ peaked the Billboard Top 10 in 1965, was arrested Thursday and faces 30 counts of child porn possession.

TMZ reports that the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Arkansas says Yester, 74, was arrested by the Cyber Crimes Unit the Attorney General’s Office. He was released after posting a bond of $35,000.

Yester was part of the Modern Folk Quartet in the early ’60s, then joined The Lovin’ Spoonful in ’65. He went on to work as a producer on several albums by the likes of The Turtles, Pat Boone, Aztec Two Step and Tom Waits.

Photo credit: Harry Diltz / Getty Images