Louis C.K. Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 5 Women

Five women allege Louis C.K. acted inappropriately toward them, they each admitted to the New York Times in a story published Thursday.

The accusations, which range as far as the late 1990s to 2005, come primarily from female comedians and each involve elements of masturbation by C.K.

Chicago comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said the famous comedian took out his penis while they were hanging out in his hotel room in 2002.

“He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating,” the women said of the encounter.

In 2003, Abby Schachner called C.K. on the phone to invite him to one of her shows, and she could hear him masturbating during the conversation.

Another comedian, Rebecca Corry, said that while she was acting with C.K. on a television pilot in 2005, he asked if he could masturbate in front of her, to which she declined. A fifth woman, who remained anonymous, said he repeatedly asked her to watch him masturbate in the ’90s.

Though C.K. and camp were made aware of these allegations, he declined to speak on record to the Times.

“Louis is not going to answer any questions,” C.K.’s publicist Lewis Kay wrote to the New York Times Tuesday night.

These are the first straightforward allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian, though there have long been whispers about his sexual quips. In C.K.’s shows, he often fixates on his “sexual perversions” and on his masturbation habits.

C.K. addressed the rumors in a 2016 interview with Vulture, saying it was nothing to him.

“That’s not real… There’s one more thing I want to say about this, and it’s important: If you need your public profile to be all positive, you’re sick in the head. I do the work I do, and what happens next I can’t look after,” he said. “So my thing is that I try to speak to the work whenever I can. Just to the work and not to my life.”

On Thursday, the premiere of C.K.’s new movie I Love You, Daddy was abruptly canceled hours before its premiere, and he also canceled an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

These accusations come after Hollywood heavyweights like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven have each become embroiled in their own scandals of individuals alleging sexual misconduct or assault on their behalf.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff