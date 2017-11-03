‘La Bamba’ and ‘Longmire’ Star Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested for DWI

Lou Diamond Phillips was arrested in Portland, Texas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday. Despite the attest, the La Bamba actor doesn’t plan on cancelling a speaking engagement in Corpus Christi later in the day.

The 55-year-old Phillips was arrested at about 1:30 a.m., reports the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Portland Police Chief Mark Cory told the Caller-Times that an officer was in the middle of another taxi stop when the actor pulled up behind the patrol car to ask for directions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Richard Linklater’s Daughter Sentenced to Three Years Probation After Pleading Guilty To Cocaine Possession

Cory said the officer believed Phillips was intoxicated and called for another officer to help out. They administered “several” field sobriety tests, which Phillips failed. He was then taken to a nearby county jail.

Cory told the Caller-Times that Phillips had a blood-alcohol level of .20, more than double the legal limit in Texas.

He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

More: 11-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Mom’s Alleged Drunk Driving

Phillips is still expected to speak at the Voices of South Texas — Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Alive event at 6 p.m. at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi, an official at the cemetery said.

Phillips is best known for playing Ritchie Valens in La Bamba (1987) and is a veteran character actor. He was most recently on TV in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, You’re The Worst, The Ranch and Longmire.

Phillips was born on a naval station in the Philippines, but was raised in Texas and attended Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi.

Photo: John P Fleenor/Fox – Lou Diamond Phillips in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”