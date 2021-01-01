Lori Loughlin Reportedly 'Would Love to Act Again' Following Prison Release

✖

Lori Loughlin is looking to the future. The Full House actress was released from federal prison on Monday, marking a major step in putting the college admissions scandal behind her while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continues to serve his five-month sentence. Following her release, she reportedly is hoping to return to work in the future.

"Lori is still in the moment of enjoying being back at home," a source told PEOPLE on Thursday. "The next big focus is of course to have Mossimo back home. No one can visit him in prison, because of COVID. He stays in touch with his family via phone calls. It seems Lori will put everything on hold until Mossimo is home. She isn't really thinking about anything else."

"She previously expressed that she would love to act again at some point," the source added. "She always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies. The only focus right now though is to reunite with Mossimo."

Loughlin achieved mainstream success with her role as Aunt Becky in the 1980s-90s sitcom Full House and she also appeared in the first few seasons of the show's Netflix spinoff, Fuller House, until she was indicted in 2019 as part of the college admissions scandal, also known as Operation Varsity Blues, and did not appear in the show's fifth and final season. She was also written off her Hallmark series, When Calls the Heart.

Following the 56-year-old's release from the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, she reportedly had a tearful reunion with her daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21. "It's the end of a very long ordeal," a source told PEOPLE at the time, saying that Loughlin "seems beyond relieved that she can put her pitons sentence behind her."

Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate Olivia and Isabella as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Giannulli received five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.