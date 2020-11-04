Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly a 'Wreck' While Serving Time in Prison

✖

Actress Lori Loughlin reported to prison on Friday and is said to be a complete "wreck" while serving her two-month sentence. According to Us Weekly, sources connected to the former Full House star revealed that the 56-year-old has been having a tough time on the inside. "Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting," one source said, with a second saying she is a "wreck."

"Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears," the second insider added, detailing Loughlin's mental state over the past few weeks. "It's only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged." Loughlin had initially requested to serve her sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, but reported to the one in Dublin instead, due to it having "lower COVID-19 numbers." Notably, this is the prison where fellow actress Felicity Huffman served out her sentence over a year ago after also pleading guilty to her role in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin has turned herself in early for the the start of her two-month prison sentence. Tune in tonight for details on the college admissions scandal that lead to her surrender-- only on ET. https://t.co/1KXPW7RZlS (📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/OdKooXAHEo — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 30, 2020

In May, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Both had been ordered to report to prison on Nov. 19. It does not appear that Giannulli has yet surrendered to serve his sentence.

Ahead of surrendering, sources close to Loughlin told PEOPLE, "She wants to go in, do her time, and get out. She wants it to be as uneventful as possible, and she wants this to be a distant memory by 2021." The insider added, "She is going to set her jaw and do her time. Of course, she’s dreading it, but she’s resigned that it’s the way to get this behind her. She’s already thinking about how 2021 will be better for her, and she’ll be able to move forward."