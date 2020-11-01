Lori Loughlin Will Reportedly Serve Her Full Sentence

✖

Lori Loughlin will serve her full two-month prison sentence for bribing college admission officials, sources close to her case told TMZ. The insiders said that the judge in Loughlin's case wants her to serve the entire sentence, regardless of good behavior or other factors. The only thing likely to get Loughlin out early is the coronavirus pandemic.

The sources said that Loughlin entered Dublin Federal Prison in northern California on Friday, where she will be isolated from other prisoners for her first two weeks. This is to prevent her from introducing any possible contagion to the prison population, since COVID-19 outbreaks in detention facilities have been catastrophic this year. The conditions have even been grounds for some high-profile prisoners to be released early, including President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen. That decision is reportedly left up to the Board of Prisons, not the judge who passes the sentence.

Loughlin will also not be eligible for the provisions in The First Step Act, a prison reform bill passed by Republican lawmakers and signed by Trump. It orders the Bureau of Prisons to give inmates 15 percent off of their sentence, during which time they typically transition into a halfway home or other care. However, this only applies to sentences that are a year or longer, so Loughlin's two months will not be impacted.

If a coronavirus surge hits Dublin Federal Prison, the Bureau of Prisons will have the option of releasing her early to home confinement, but even then it is not guaranteed. The pandemic also means that Loughlin will not get visitation rights for the duration of her stay.

Loughlin is now a convicted felon, having pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had previously rejected a plea deal when many other defendants in the same case cooperated with authorities. Both ended up leading guilty in May. While Loughlin began her prison stay on Friday, Giannulli has yet to report for his.

Because of her felon status, Loughlin will not be able to vote in the 2020 presidential election. The actress may struggle to find work again as well, considering that her characters were written off of When Calls the Heart and Fuller House. Her daughter, Olivia Jade, has also slowed her production YouTube videos to a halt, indicating that the whole family may be stepping away from the spotlight.