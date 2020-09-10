Lori Loughlin's Daughters Reportedly 'Rattled' as She Prepares for Prison

✖

In August, actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison for her involvement with the Operation: Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. Now as she prepares to serve time behind bars, her daughters — Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli — are reportedly very "rattled." According to Us Weekly, a source close to Loughlin said, "Olivia and Bella have been rattled by the proceedings."

"They have been focusing more on family and not seeing friends as much. Both girls have been spending more time at home with their parents as of late," the source alleged. Notably, both Loughlin and her husband — Mossimo Giannulli — will be serving time, as he was sentenced to five months. They were both given two years of supervised release, as well, and ordered to complete community service. The couple was also fined. Loughlin and Giannulli have been ordered to report to their respective prisons by Nov. 19.

In a statement after her sentencing, Loughlin expressed sorrow for her involvement with the bribery scandal, wherein she and Giannulli partook on a scam to fake their daughters' athletic history in order to get them into college. "I made an awful decision. I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process," she began. "In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments."

As she spoke, Loughlin became overwhelmed with emotion: "While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life. Your honor, I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends."