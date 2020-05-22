Lori Loughlin's Daughters Reportedly 'Devastated' by Guilty Plea Decision

✖

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, are “devastated" after their parents agreed to plead guilty to fraud in the college admissions scandal. Although Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella, 21, are said to be relieved that their part of the scandal’s saga is coming to an end after a more than year-long legal battle, they are now facing a new struggle: coming to terms with the terms of their parents' plea deal.

After Loughlin and her husband agreed to plead guilty on Thursday, something that will see them both serve time behind bars, a source told Us Weekly that the girls "were devastated" when their parents "told them they were pleading guilty." Still, after enduring "so many ups and downs" over the past several months as a result of the scandal, "they were happy it was going to be over." The source added that Olivia Jade and Bella, who "been spending a lot of time at their parents' house recently," particularly "fear for their mom going to jail."

Under the terms of the agreement, announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice of Massachusetts, Loughlin will plead guilty one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her husband, meanwhile, will plead guilty to that same charge as well as a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud. Pending court approval, the Full House alum will serve two months in prison, with her husband serving five months. They will both be required to pay a fine ($150,000 in Loughlin's case and $250,000 for Giannulli), serve two years of supervised release, and complete 100 and 250 hours of community service, respectively.

"Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case," United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said of the plea deal. "We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions."

The plea deal comes after months of the couple denying any wrongdoing in the case, for which they are accused of paying William "Rick" Singer, a consultant at the heart of the widespread scandal, $500,000 to have their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither of them having ever participated in the sport. In total, more than 50 people have been charged in connection to the case, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, with Loughlin and her husband making the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty. They are scheduled to enter their pleas to the charges via video conference on Friday.