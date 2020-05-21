✖

On the day before Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli agreed to plead guilty to fraud in the college admissions scandal Thursday in exchange for prison time, daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli stepped out with their new pup for a Los Angeles outing amid the coronavirus lockdown order.

Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella, 21, rocked casual clothes and sunglasses Wednesday as they walked their dog, whom they adopted after the recent death of family dog Bianca. See the photos of the two on their quarantine walk from Us Weekly here. The two girls were at the center of their parents' cheating scandal, as the Full House actress was arrested in March 2019 and charged with conspiring to pass off her two daughters as rowing recruits at USC.

After more than a year fighting the charges in court, Loughlin and Giannuli agreed to plead guilty to fraud, according to court documents, in exchange for two and five months in federal prison, respectively. Loghlin also agreed to pay a fine of $150,000 and serve 100 hours of community service, while her husband agreed to a $250,000 penalty and 250 hours of community service. If U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton accepts this agreement, prosecutors will drop the money laundering and bribery charges a grand jury agreed to bring against the couple.

"These defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case," U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. "We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions."

While Olivia Jade has kept mostly quiet about her parents' involvement in the federal case, the budding YouTube star took to social media on Mother's Day to pay tribute to her own mother, calling Loughlin her "best friend" and praising her for having "held [her] hand every day for 20 years" and making motherhood look easy. "You are one of a kind," she continued. "I love you so so so much [and] cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today [and] forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. I LOVE YOU."