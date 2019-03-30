Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Steps out for First Time Since College Scandal

Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli was spotted by photographers out in public for the first time since the college admissions scandal broke earlier this month.

Olivia Jade, 19, was seen with her older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli driving around in their Mercedes-Benz in Santa Monica, California, reports E! News. It is not clear where they were going, but their parents live in nearby Malibu.

While Isabella Rose, 20, has been seen out in public, Olivia Jade was keeping a much lower profile since Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested for their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal.

Prosecutors accused Loughlin and Giannulli of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters designated as crew recruits so they could get accepted at the University of Southern California, even though neither of them participated in the sport.

Olivia Jade, who was a popular YouTube and Instagram star before the scandal, is reportedly not happy with her parents. One source told Us Weekly she is “not talking to her parents right now,” adding that “she is still very upset at her parents.”

Another source said Olivia Jade was trying to “shrug off the scandal,” but she has begun losing endorsement deals.

“Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through, she is very upset with her parents,” an insider explained. “Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college, she wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education.”

According to another Us Weekly report, Olivia Jade has been spending time with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, in Malibu and has not been spending any time with her friends.

“Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend in Malibu. She’s not talking to her parents right now,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now. Olivia is posting private stories on her Instagram, using the only-close friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle.”

“She is very distraught and is in crisis mode,” a source told E! News. “Olivia is more embarrassed than anything and doesn’t know how to handle all of the stress and scrutiny that has been surrounding her and her family. She feels completely lost.”

Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose are both still enrolled at USC, but they have reportedly chosen to not return. Before the scandal, Olivia Jade told her social media followers she was not interested in the college experience and wanted to spend more time making YouTube videos.

“YouTube will always be my #1 passion,” she tweeted on Feb. 5. “I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to appear in a Boston courtroom on April 3. They are among 50 people facing federal charges in the scandal.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images