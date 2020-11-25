Lori Loughlin's Daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli Seen at Luxury Resort While Parents Are in Prison

✖

Isabella Rose Giannulli is soaking up the sun and taking her mind off family troubles as parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli serve their time in prison for their role in the college admissions scandal. The influencer, 22, was spotted at the five-star Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Santa Barbara, California with friends over the weekend, in photos obtained by Page Six. Bella as also snapped walking into town with friends to grab a bite to eat.

While Bella relaxes on the beach, 21-year-old sister Olivia Jade Giannulli has been weathering the drama after as her boyfriend, musician Jackson Guthy, was arrested on allegations of DUI in September. The "Crash" singer was reportedly pulled over in Los Angeles on Sept. 7 before being booked on a misdemeanor charge and released at 7: 28 p.m. that same day, according to Us Weekly. Guthy and Giannulli have been romantically linked since 2019, but reportedly split in May after her parents were arrested for fraudulently attempting to get she and her sister into the University of Southern California. In August, the couple was reported to have reunited amid the family drama, and the couple was spotted holding hands while out in Los Angeles in September after his arrest.

The Full House actress surrendered to prison on Oct. 30 after pleading guilty back in May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and has since paid her $150,000 fine. She will be required to complete 100 hours of community service upon release. On Nov. 19, Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, California, where he will serve five months on two fraud charges. He also paid a $250,000 fine and will be required to perform 250 hours of community service after his release. Loughlin is scheduled to be released on Dec. 28, but could be home for Christmas due to holiday and weekend release scheduling procedures.

While both of their parents are in serving their time in prison, Olivia and Bella are living a "nightmare," a family insider told PEOPLE Monday. "They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting," they source said of their mental state at this time. "They can't wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this."