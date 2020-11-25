Lori Loughlin Reportedly Terrified of Catching COVID-19 in Prison

✖

Lori Loughlin is reportedly "anxious" about catching COVID-19 while serving her two-month sentence in prison at FCI-Dublin in Northern California for her role in the college admissions scandal. The Full House actress is "doing OK" while inside, a prison consultant with clients also serving time in Dublin told The Daily Mail Monday, but nervous about being infected with the coronavirus.

"She's not crying every night, but I have been told she has high anxiety," Holli Coulman said. "My clients who are there have said no crying but high anxiety — not about the prisoners but the COVID and the issues with that." According to the Bureau of Prisons, Dublin has had 16 positive tests return from the 326 administered, with 12 tests pending.

Loughlin surrendered to prison on Oct. 30 after pleading guilty back in May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She is also required to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service upon release. On Nov. 19, Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, California where he’s serving five months on two fraud charges. He is also required to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service after his release. Loughlin is scheduled to be released on Dec. 28, but she could be home for Christmas due to weekend and holiday procedures at the prison.

While both of their parents are in prison, daughters daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, are living a "nightmare," a family insider told PEOPLE Monday. "They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting," they said. "They can't wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this."

During Loughlin's August sentencing, she told the court she had made an "awful decision" to give her daughters an "unfair advantage" by getting them fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California. "In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," she said in court after pleading guilty. "I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments." The When Calls the Heart actress added she would "go back and do things differently" if it was possible but would now "take responsibility and move forward."