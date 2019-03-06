Logan Paul Intruder Gets 30 Days for Trespassing

The man who broke into YouTuber Logan Paul‘s home has been sentenced to spend 30 days in jail.

According to TMZ, the unnamed 20-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday, Feb. 8, where he struck a plea deal. A judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail and 24 months probation. He also must stay away from Paul’s entire block.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the intruder first broke on Feb. 7, when it was reported that Paul had made a citizen’s arrest at his San Fernando Valley home on Feb. 6. The 22-year-old, who already hasn’t had the best year, allegedly returned home to find a man sitting in the living room charging his phone.

The man had allegedly entered Paul’s home knowing that it was the YouTube personality’s and had been hoping to meet him, law enforcement officials said. He allegedly entered through an unlocked front door. Those inside of the home, who were upstairs at the time, didn’t alert authorities because they assumed that it was Paul, who made the citizen’s arrest after calling police.

The 22-year-old YouTube personality has had a rough few months after uploading a controversial video to his YouTube channel showing he and his crew exploring Japan’s “suicide forest,” where they discovered the body of a suicide victim.

Despite taking a break from the spotlight, Paul’s return has already been marred with controversy. The YouTuber has faced fierce backlash after posting a video showing him tasering dead rats. The action, dubbed by many as inhumane, even drew outcry from animal rights organization PETA. Paul also sparked controversy by making light of the “Tide Pod Challenge” with an insensitive tweet.

In response to the controversial moves the 22-year-old has made since his return, YouTube announced that it would be suspending all advertising on his YouTube channels, which boast more than 16 million followers.