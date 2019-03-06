Watch Logan Paul’s Apology for Gruesome Video: ‘I Don’t Expect to Be Forgiven’

After being the subject of tremendous backlash, popular YouTuber Logan Paul offered a second apology. The 22-year-old social media star shared a video on Twitter saying he doesn’t deserve forgiveness and that he’s sorry he ever posted the video in the first place.

“I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize,” Paul said. “What we came across that day in the woods was obviously unplanned. Our reactions were raw, unfiltered. None of us knew how to react or how to feel. I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through. There were a lot of things that I should have done differently but I didn’t. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”

“I want to apologize to the internet. I want to apologize to anyone who has seen the video. I want to apologize to anyone who has been affected by mental illness or depression or suicide. But most importantly I want to apologize to the victim and his family,” Paul continued.

Paul then encouraged his fans to stop defending him.

“For my fans who are defending my actions, please don’t; they do not deserve to be defended,” he said.

“The goal with my content is to entertain, to push the boundaries, to be all inclusive. In the world I live in I share almost everything I do. The internet is never to be heartless cruel or malicious,” Paul said.

“Like I said I’ve made a huge mistake. I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m just here to apologize,” he repeated. “I’m ashamed of myself. I’m disappointed in myself. And I promise to be better. I will be better. Thank you,” he said.

Paul was the subject of severe backlash on Monday and Tuesday after he shared a video over the weekend filmed in Aokigahara, a forest in Japan known as the “suicide forest” due to the number of suicides attempted and completed there. In the clip, Paul and his crew showed what appeared to be the dead body of a man hanging from a tree in their footage.

After immediate backlash from social media users and celebrities alike, Paul, who has 15 million YouTube subscribers, took the video down and issued an apology on Twitter.

“I’m sorry. This is a first for me,” he wrote in his first apology. “I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before.”

The video in question was titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…” and featured Paul and his friends walking into the forest before coming across the body. The Verge reports that the man’s face was blurred, but his hands, clothes and abandoned bag were visible.

Paul issued a viewer discretion warning at the start of the video and noted that he had not monetized the video, which he called “the most real vlog I’ve ever posted on this channel” before telling viewers to “buckle the f— up, because you’re never gonna see a video like this again.”

During the footage, Paul spoke to the camera, saying, “Suicide is not a joke. Depression and mental illnesses are not a joke. We came here with an intent to focus on the haunted aspect of the forest. This just became very real.”

Celebrities like Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul (who said “go rot in hell”), Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (who called Paul “trash”) and British TV personality Piers Morgan (who called him a “sick, heartless little prick”) took to Twitter to express their dismay with Paul’s video.

Chrissy Teigen also took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation, offering a slightly different opinion than those who immediately vilified Paul.

She tweeted, “Re: Logan Paul, something I always think about is when people make…ethical mistakes, as in, not-illegal, should we really be trying to ruin their lives and end their careers or accept the apology, personally make a choice to stop watching, and move on.”