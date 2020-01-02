Lizzo’s ‘U Ready?’ New Year’s Clip Has Fans Hyped for 2020

2020 is officially here, and Lizzo is looking forward to the new year. On New Year’s Day, the “Good As Hell” singer took to Instagram to help get fans excited about what’s to come, sharing a short clip of herself celebrating the start of a new decade while teasing fans with the question, “U ready?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Jan 1, 2020 at 3:36am PST

The post certainly hyped up fans, who have already been celebrating the massive success that was 2019 for the singer.

“Let’s go get ’em,” wrote one of the singer’s more than seven million followers.

“Ye 2020 gonna be good as hell,” added another.

“YAS QUEEN!!!” commented a third. “please drop a new single or an album!!!”

“Lizzo. Hands down, you were the best part of 2019. Thank you,” wrote another.

“Yesss Ma’am!!” added a fifth. “Happy New Year!!”

Lizzo wasn’t so eager to simply look ahead, though, and just hours earlier she reflected on the past decade and offered some words of encouragement for her fans.

“2009 was the year my daddy died,” she wrote. “2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving. 2009 I was a girl in Houston Texas with no plan, no hope, no will to carry on.”

“2019 is the year my album and song went number 1. 2019 is the year I told my mama ‘I can buy you a house’. 2019 I am a woman with a 20/20 vision of the future,” she went on to reflect on her successes. “Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of your anything. Thanks for the ride 2019. Here we go 2020!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Dec 31, 2019 at 2:44pm PST

Lizzo certainly has plenty to look forward to if the past year is any sign for what’s to come. Along with rising to major stardom and seeing her net worth skyrocket, the singer also ended 2019 with some major accolades when she was named both Time and Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainer of the Year.

“I’ve been doing positive music for a long-a– time,” the “Truth Hurts” singer told Time. “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

The past year also saw a number of Lizzo’s singles top the charts, including “Good As Hell,” which reached No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart just days after its music video debut.