Lizzo Transforms Into Miss Piggy for Halloween Photoshoot

Lizzo channeled one sexy swine with her Halloween costume as she transformed herself into Miss Piggy for the spooky holiday Monday. The "Good as Hell" artist took to Instagram to with a recreation of the character's iconic 1980s photoshoot as a tribute to her "forever icon," posing in a nude bodysuit with a faux snake to accompany her blonde wig, pig nose and ears.

"A tribute to my forever icon, MISS PIGGY. The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love. @realmisspiggy i love you," Lizzo captioned the post debuting her Halloween costume. The Grammy winner then swapped her snake for a fur blanket as she posed for another sexy snap lounging by the fire.

The "About Damn Time" hitmaker also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of her Miss Piggy photoshoot set to a remix of the muppet and "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. "HAPPY HALLOWEEN from this W. A. P.iggy," she quipped in the caption, calling herself "the notorious P.I.G." in another video of her drinking a glass of wine.

Miss Piggy's official Instagram was in total support of Lizzo's tribute, commenting under the photoshoot, "Happy Halloween, Lizzo! Love vous, Grrrl!" Lizzo's current touring partner Latto declared Halloween officially "Lizzoween" in the comments, while SZA chimed in, "Lmao ur a menace I live for you !!!!" Kerry Washington then declared that Lizzo "never misses" in her own comment.

The songstress rocked not one, but four Halloween costumes over the weekend, also painting herself yellow from head to toe and donning a massive blue wig to transform herself into Marge Simpson. Lizzo also dressed up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, and Woo Wop, the emo child star of a popular TikTok.

Lizzo is also gearing up for the premiere of her HBO documentary Love, Lizzo on Nov. 24, which was filmed over three years through the Cuz I Love You world tour, the height of the pandemic, and the recording of her latest album, Special. "This intimate documentary allows the multi-platinum artist to get candid about body positivity, self-love, and recognizing Black women for their contributions," HBO teases in the doc's description.