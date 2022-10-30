Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy
Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
Rock started a now-deleted Instagram Live on Oct. 29, in which she appears to accuse Blueface of hitting her in the face during an altercation in a car. Her clips show her visibly shaken and crying, speaking to an unseen man, according to TMZ. Rock tells the person she is talking to that he is "too comfortable" and that he struck her because she was texting another man. She also posted an later deleted photo showing off alleged injuries that she claims to have sustained, including a busted lip, bloody nose, and a black eye. Many fans have expressed concern over Rock's safety while chastising Lizzo for what they believe is encouraging and mocking toxic behavior in Rock's relationship with Blueface. However, some people still find Lizzo's "Chrisean" costume hilarious and love it. Continue reading to find out what Twitter users are saying about the controversy.
'Skinny suit'
I didn’t put on a “skinny suit” – u can dress up as someone w/out being offensive – rock lit I’m lit it’s all love. Don’t make it weird 💅🏾 https://t.co/7UIPMSH34m— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 28, 2022
One person responded to the costume by asking if Rock would wear a fat suit to go as "Truth Hurts star." Lizzo responded by saying it is okay to dress up like someone without being offensive. "Now when Chrisean come back in a fat suit...remember how y'all was laughing in these comments," the user wrote. "I didn't put on a 'skinny suit' – u can dress up as someone w/out being offensive – rock lit I'm lit it's all love. Don't make it weird," Lizzo replied.
'There's nothing to celebrate'
Lizzo mocked her in my eyes. Cause there’s nothing to celebrate when this shit is still happening. Talmbout completely separated… HOW?!! https://t.co/mh4xV2BcVo— Uncle Slo (@Slo_Motion) October 30, 2022
For another Twitter user, they felt "Lizzo mocked her in my eyes. Cause there's nothing to celebrate when this shit is still happening. Talmbout completely separated… HOW?!!"
'Not a joke fr'
Crazy how people were coming at for saying Lizzo’s Chrisean costume was lame and not funny…. And literally the next day Chrisean is in another serious DV situation… shit not a joke fr. I hate when the internet laughs at shit and cares when it’s too late— zion (@firstnamedollar) October 30, 2022
Another person was not amused, considering Rock's alleged domestic violence accusations. "Crazy how people were coming at for saying Lizzo's Chrisean costume was lame and not funny…. And literally the next day Chrisean is in another serious DV situation… s– not a joke fr. I hate when the internet laughs at s– and cares when it's too late," they wrote.
'If Lizzo would have dressed up as Lizzo'
Chile, if Lizzo would have dressed up as Lizzo for Halloween people would've had a problem with it.— DC is loving Spooky Season( 丁目) (@monday1979) October 30, 2022
For one user, the blowback was just another example of the unfair comments often lobbed at Lizzo on social media. "Chile, if Lizzo would have dressed up as Lizzo for Halloween, people would've had a problem with it."
'Use your brains'
the way most of the people who are making fun of Lizzo and saying this costume is mean are all grown… embarrassing.. plus she’s not making fun of rock like be fr and use your brains dumbasses https://t.co/Ks4MQzVlnN— ♡ simone misses enha ♡ heetober ★ (@i2sunoojk) October 30, 2022
One commenter felt the outrage was overblown, tweeting, "The way most of the people who are making fun of Lizzo and saying this costume is mean are all grown… embarrassing.. plus she's not making fun of rock like be fr and use your brains dumbasses."
'It's not funny'
Like I tweeted days ago:
Like I tweeted days ago:

"idk regardless whether chrisean found it cute with lizzo dressing up as her: lost tooth, blue tatted on her neck. domestic violence is glorified and laughed at like it's funny.

no it's not funny. #lizzo #chrisean"
no it's not funny. #lizzo #chrisean" https://t.co/g0Kq0VjdDa
For one tweeter, the costume deserved none of the positive attention it initially received, even if Rock cosigned it. "Idk regardless whether chrisean found it cute with lizzo dressing up as her: lost tooth, blue tatted on her neck. domestic violence is glorified and laughed at like it's funny. no it's not funny."