Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy

Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.

Rock started a now-deleted Instagram Live on Oct. 29, in which she appears to accuse Blueface of hitting her in the face during an altercation in a car. Her clips show her visibly shaken and crying, speaking to an unseen man, according to TMZ. Rock tells the person she is talking to that he is "too comfortable" and that he struck her because she was texting another man. She also posted an later deleted photo showing off alleged injuries that she claims to have sustained, including a busted lip, bloody nose, and a black eye. Many fans have expressed concern over Rock's safety while chastising Lizzo for what they believe is encouraging and mocking toxic behavior in Rock's relationship with Blueface. However, some people still find Lizzo's "Chrisean" costume hilarious and love it. Continue reading to find out what Twitter users are saying about the controversy.