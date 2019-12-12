Lizzo Says She Wants to ‘Be a Barbie’

The sky is the limit for Lizzo after her stellar 2019, but could she be immortalized as a Barbie next? The “Good as Hell” singer got some encouraging words from the Barbie Twitter account after the reveal she was named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year.

“You Go, Girl: [100]% that chick! [microphone emoji] Congratulations @Lizzo on being named @TIME’s Entertainer of the Year!” #YouCanBeAnything” the brand wrote on their official Twitter Wednesday.

Lizzo quickly responded to the kind words, and jokingly proposed she should be the next Barbie.

If I can be anything… can I be a Barbie? 🥺😉 https://t.co/rVn7nSSCOs — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 11, 2019

Fans of the singer were all in on the idea of bringing Lizzo to the doll world, gushing over her talents and how much money they would spend if that ever happened.

“PLEASE THE DAY WE GET A LIZZO INSPIRED DOLL THO [two crying emojis and a red heart],” one user commented.

“Yes @Mattel @Barbie you need a @lizzo I promise my little daughter would absolutely want that!!!! #shecanbeanything” Another fan wrote.

“Keep being unapologetically you !” Another fan commented.

The singer’s latest achievement was nearly eclipsed by controversy earlier this week. She was attending the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves when she began to dance and got up to expose her risqué outfit. The viral moment led to some backlash from social media users who even called for her to be banned from attending the games in the future.

After the controversy started to catch buzz, Lizzo took to Instagram Live to speak out on what happened.

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown ass woman can inspire you to do the same,” she said. “You don’t have to be like me, you need to be like you and never ever let somebody stop you, or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been.”

“Now everyone’s looking at it… and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me, negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions,” she added. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been I’m surrounded by love and I just want to spread that love – and also spread these cheeks. And you know what? If you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise.”

She continued, saying “it doesn’t really matter what goes down on the internet, nothing really breaks my joy.”

“I’m a really solid grounded person and I know that I’m really shocking because you’ve never seen in a long time a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves,” she said. “But I don’t want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous, or I don’t want to censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself, I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.”