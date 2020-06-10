Lizzo is done dealing with body shamers! The Grammy-winner gave the final word on her health and body in a TikTok video Tuesday addressed directly to "fat shamers." Sharing a video of herself working out and loving her body, the "Truth Hurts" artist wrote, "If you’re not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... OK now that all the fat shamers are here..."

In the video, Lizzo says she's been "working out consistently for the last five years," adding sarcastically that it "may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type." She continued, "I'm working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f—ing business."

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ ♬ Buttercup - Jack Stauber

"Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job," the platinum-certified artist added. "So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f—ing self and worry about your own god damn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside." She concluded with a "namaste" for her haters, noting that "a lot of y'all need to do a f—ing cleanse for your insides."

The body-positive artist and activist also did a duet with a clip of a dad and his two sons reading a troll's comment that his son needed to exercise or he'd become "the next Lizzo." Clapping back against the person who wrote the comment, the dad and sons begin to celebrate, shouting excitedly about the possibility of the boy becoming like Lizzo. "I'd love to be the next Lizzo! You can just kiss my a—!" he yells. The "Good as Hell" singer couldn't help but smile as she watched the video, captioning her reaction, "Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x GRAMMY award winning, icon, actress, activist, with a perfect a—?"

@lizzo Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x Grammy award winning, icon, actress, activist, w a perfect ass? ♬ original sound - uploads_of_fun

Lizzo has also been speaking out on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement as protests continue worldwide. "This is the most outrage I've seen as a country, and that is starting to give me the first semblance of hope I've had in a long time," she said on a recent Instagram Live, adding later, "I still love my blackness. I still love your blackness. I still believe that everybody's life matters. But until we start treating each life equally and respecting each life equally, we gotta say Black Lives Matter. I hope that everybody can just really see this s— for what it is. Open your mind, open your heart, listen, believe."